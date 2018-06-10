10 Wednesday AM Reads

June 13, 2018 8:10am by

My midweek morning train reads:

• Bitcoin’s Price Was Artificially Inflated Last Year, Researchers Say (New York Times)
• Larry David and the Game Theory of Anonymous Donations (Nautilus)
• The Most Successful Ethnic Group in the U.S. May Surprise You (Ozy)
• Finally, a president with the guts to stand up to Canada (Washington Post) see also O Canada (Council on Foreign Relations)
• How Draymond Green sacrificed millions to build the Warriors’ dynasty (ESPN)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under