10 Wednesday AM Reads

June 20, 2018 8:05am by

My midweek morning train reads:

• From rust belt to robot belt: Turning AI into jobs in the US heartland (MIT Technology Review) see also How Tech Companies Conquered America’s Cities (New York Times)
• Angelo Mozilo Is Unrepentant. But There’s No Second Act for the Head of Defunct Lender. (Wall Street Journal)
• Why Are Millions Paying Online Tax Preparation Fees When They Don’t Need To? (ProPublica)
• Buyers tied to Russia, former Soviet republics paid $109 million cash for Trump properties (McClatchy DC)
• Tina Fey – The 40(ish) Most Powerful People in Comedy (Hollywood Reporter)

What are you reading?



