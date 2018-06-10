10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:
• From rust belt to robot belt: Turning AI into jobs in the US heartland (MIT Technology Review) see also How Tech Companies Conquered America’s Cities (New York Times)
• Angelo Mozilo Is Unrepentant. But There’s No Second Act for the Head of Defunct Lender. (Wall Street Journal)
• Why Are Millions Paying Online Tax Preparation Fees When They Don’t Need To? (ProPublica)
• Buyers tied to Russia, former Soviet republics paid $109 million cash for Trump properties (McClatchy DC)
• Tina Fey – The 40(ish) Most Powerful People in Comedy (Hollywood Reporter)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!