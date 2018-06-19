Policy making and Politics has changed.

So says former Senate majority leader George Mitchell. Known among his Senate colleagues as an honest leader and skillful legislative strategist, Mitchell was instrumental in negotiating a peace agreement in Northern Ireland. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

From Brexit to money in elections to nuclear negotiations on the Korean Peninsula, Mitchell believes we should be more thoughtful of the long-term ramifications of our actions. Mitchell disagrees with the Supreme Court’s campaign finance decisions, noting “Money is money and speech is speech and every 6th grader understands the differences.”

He blames both Obama and Trump for lacking a muscular response to Russian President Putin on Russian meddling in US elections.

He has served on the Board of Directors for numerous companies, including Walt Disney Company. He was a director for DIS for 12 years, the last 4 year of his term serving as Chairman of Disney’s Board.

We discussed changes in immigration under the present administration. Be sure to stick around to towards the end of the interview to hear him tell a story about a person (not him) who he calls “the REAL George Mitchell,” an immigrant who has dramatically impacted the well being of the United States.

His favorite books are referenced here

Source:

A Giant of the Senate Recalls When Bipartisanship Was the Norm