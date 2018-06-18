2019 is When the Internet Becomes Bigger than TV

The internet is finally going to be bigger than TV worldwide



Source: Quartz via Atlas

The adaptation of broadband — think Netflix — is what has been pacing this adoption:

“Next year, for the first time, we’ll spend more time using the internet than watching TV. People will spend an average of 170.6 minutes a day, or nearly three hours, using the internet for things like shopping, browsing social media, chatting with friends, and streaming music and video in 2019, a recent report by media agency Zenith estimated. That’s a tad more than the 170.3 minutes they’re expected to spend watching TV.”

Fascinating . . .