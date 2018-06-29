The ecstasy of jazz, raising consciousness towards a love supreme.

‘The worship of God is what we encourage, and we’re using the music of John Coltrane.’ So says Bishop Franzo King, who with his wife, the Reverend Mother Marina King, founded the Saint John Coltrane African Orthodox Church in San Francisco. Since its creation in 1971, it has evolved into the Saint John Will-I-Am Coltrane Church. The vibe is a rapturous out-of-your-head-ness, where instead of the choir and the hymn book there is the sinuous, transcendent music of the jazz-saint, John Coltrane.

The Church of Saint Coltrane



