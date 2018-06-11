What Determines How Well Any Portfolio Performs?

I have been thinking about an intriguing issue: Where do returns come from?

No, not which Fama-French factors are a source of outperformance, but rather, in the real world, what is it that leads any given portfolio to achieve a satisfactory level of returns relative to all of the surrounding events?

Its a nuanced and intriguing question, one that I have been thinking about a lot lately.

I created my own list — check back here this afternoon to see it — but then asked some of the smartest people I know for their views.

It was an intriguing exercise. You can see some representative answers after the jump…