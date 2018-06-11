Hierarchy of Portfolio Success

Ranking What Helps or Hurts Investment Returns

The key is knowing which ones are subject to human intervention.

Bloomberg, June 11. 2018

What drives the returns of any investment portfolio?

Specifically, from the moment someone starts saving for retirement, until the day they begin to take their required minimum distribution at age 70½, what are the factors that determine just how successful that portfolio is in terms of net, inflation-adjusted returns.

This is a more challenging question than you might think. Ask professional investors, and the responses cover a gamut of inputs, ranging from corporate profits, the economy, risk, valuation, taxes, interest rates, sentiment, inflation and more.

An unexpected challenge in performing this exercise is a tendency for some elements to offset others. For example, changes in profits could be offset by widening or contracting price-earnings ratios; sentiment might offset valuation; returns tend to vary inversely with risk. Why does this matter? Because in the real world, one hand giveth while the other taketh away. This concept of cancellation matters a great deal to total portfolio returns. And so we are left with an intricate and difficult question. This is why complex, multivariate systems are so hard to assess by traditional analysis. What follows is my attempt to identify seven broad elements that typically determine the total return of any portfolio. Note that these elements progress from the least meaningful over a course of a lifetime to the most. Any given latter item can cancel out the effect of earlier ones. On to the list: