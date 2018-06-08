Household Wealth = $100.8 Trillion Dollars

Household Net Worth, June 2018

Source: Financial Accounts of the United States – Z.1

This is an astonishing number!

Fed Z1:

The net worth of households and nonprofits rose to $100.8 trillion during the first quarter of 2018. The value of directly and indirectly held corporate equities decreased $0.4 trillion and the value of real estate increased $0.5 trillion.

Domestic nonfinancial debt outstanding was $49.8 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2018, of which household debt was $15.3 trillion, nonfinancial business debt was $14.4 trillion, and total government debt was $20.1 trillion.