World Cup Soccer & Adoption of Streaming Video

Internet TV Services Get Big Boost From World Cup



Source: Variety

Fascinating look at the impact of World Cup Soccer on streaming television:

“Internet-based TV services like Sling TV and DirecTV Now have seen an influx of new customers thanks to the World Cup, if new app download numbers from app intelligence specialist Sensor Tower are any indication. First-time downloads of the five leading internet TV services grew by 77 percent during the first week of the World Cup, Sensor Tower is set to report Tuesday.

The biggest winner of the World Cup is unsurprisingly fubo TV, which bills itself as a sports-centric skinny bundle. First-time downloads for fubo’s app grew by 713 percent during week one of the World Cup, according to Sensor Tower. Before the tournament started, fubo saw an estimated average of 38,000 app installs every week. Once the Cup was underway, that number jumped to an estimated 309,000 installs.”