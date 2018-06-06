How José Andrés is Feeding Puerto Rico

José Andrés has some 30 popular restaurants across the United States, but he barely stepped foot in them after Hurricane Maria. He and an army of chefs and volunteers were serving the people in Puerto Rico
Feeding Puerto Rico
Source: CBS
José Andrés has some 30 popular restaurants across the United States, but he barely stepped foot in them after Hurricane Maria. He and an army of chefs and volunteers were serving the people in Puerto Rico
Feeding Puerto Rico
Source: CBS
Previous PostElephant in the Smart Beta Room
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.