Love the Player, Hate the Game

Hedge Funds Bear the Blame for Looking Bad

They compared themselves to the S&P 500, then complained when they underperformed.

Bloomberg, June 1 2018

A couple of weeks ago, Barron’s interviewed mutual fund legend Jack Bogle, the inventor of the index fund and founder of Vanguard Group. One intriguing exchange caught my eye:

Barrons: “Favorite hedge fund?” Bogle : “Reluctantly … anything run by Cliff Asness”

As some regular readers may have noticed, I engage in this little balancing act: I am critical of the hedge fund industry while also admiring many of its leading managers.

This isn’t a contradiction. The alternate-investments industry is rife with problems, many of them rooted in the costs relative to performance. Yet it is also populated with smart and insightful folks who have expanded our understanding of complex investing issues. We understand more about risk and the elements that drive markets today than we otherwise would have without the incisive research and commentary published by these managers.

One such source of analysis is Cliff Asness, founder and chairman of AQR. I confess to being consistently delighted by Asness, despite occasionally being on the receiving end of his criticism. Unlike many who are endowed with superior math skills, he is both articulate and funny . . .