MIB: Libby Cantrill of PIMCO

Libby Cantrill is the head of Public Policy at PIMCO. In addition to coordinating the firm’s response to policy issues and analyzing political events for the firm’s investment committee, she is a member of the firm’s Americas portfolio committee. She is also a founding member of PIMCO Parents, an initiative focused on supporting parents and families, and PIMCO Women, whose mission is to attract, retain and develop women. Prior to joining PIMCO, she worked as a legislative aide in Congress and at Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division.

She discusses the many public policy issues that have effected investors during the Trump presidency. Tax cuts, tariffs, trade, and other high profile news events. She primarily looks at bigger macro issues that she believes could impact the overall economy as well as profits in a specific sector.

Cantrill discusses why there still exists a promotion and retention problem for Women on Wall Street. She makes the insightful observation that once a firm fixes its promotion and retention problems, much of the gender-based compensation inequality issues will resolve naturally.

Her favorite books are referenced here; our conversation transcript will be published here tomorrow.

Libby Cantrell’s Homework Reading

Grant by Ron Chernow



Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff

