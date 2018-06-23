MIB: Raife Giovinazzo of Fuller & Thaler

This week, we speak with Dr. Raife Giovinazzo of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management. He is portfolio manager & director of research at Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, running the Behavioral Small Cap Equity strategy. The firm is built around applied behavioral finance.

Prior to joining Fuller & Thaler, Dr. Giovinazzo was a researcher and co-portfolio manager with BlackRock’s Scientific Active Equity group. He has a Ph.D. in finance as well as an MBA in analytic finance, economics and statistics.

Uniquely in the world of finance his undergraduate advisor at Princeton was Daniel Kahneman and his graduate school advisor was Richard Thaler.

Giovinazzo explains how biases lead us to drive individual stock prices either too enthusiastically high or too pessimistically low. Over-reacting to news, either good or bad, leads to mispricing and market opportunities – if you can evaluate them objectively.

His favorite books are referenced here; our conversation transcript will be published here tomorrow.

You can stream/download the full conversation, including the podcast extras on iTunes, Bloomberg, Overcast, and Stitcher. Our earlier podcasts can all be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Overcast, and Bloomberg.

Next week, we speak with Todd Harrison, founder and portfolio manager of CB1 Capital. CB1 is a healthcare hedge fund focusing on cannabinoid-based solutions and bio-pharmaceutical applications and therapies.

Raife Giovinazzo’s favorite books