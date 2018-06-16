MIB: Senator George Mitchell

This week, we sit down with former Senate majority leader George Mitchell, Known among his colleagues in the Senate as an honest leader and skillful legislative strategist, Mitchell was instrumental in negotiating a peace agreement in Northern Ireland and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Our conversation covered everything from Brexit to money in elections to nuclear negotiations on the Korean Peninsula. On the issue of Russian meddling in US elections, Mitchell blames both Obama and Trump for lacking a muscular response to Russian President Putin.

He has served on the Board of Directors for numerous companies, including Walt Disney Company. He was a director for DIS for 12 years, the last 4 year of his term serving as Chairman of Disney’s Board.

Mitchell disagrees with the Supreme Court’s campaign finance decisions, noting “Money is money and speech is speech and every 6th grader understands the differences.”

We discussed changes in immigration under the present administration. Be sure to stick around to towards the end of the interview to hear him tell a story about a person (not him) who he calls “the REAL George Mitchell,” an immigrant who has dramatically impacted the well being of the United States.

George Mitchell’s Books

Making Peace by George Mitchell

The Negotiator: A Memoir. by George Mitchell

A Path to Peace: A Brief History of Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations and a Way Forward in the Middle East. by George Mitchell

George Mitchell’s Favorite Books

The Moon Is Down by John Steinbeck.

Parnassus on Wheels by Christopher Morley.

The Bounty Trilogy: Comprising the Three Volumes (Mutiny on the Bounty, Men against the Sea, & Pitcairn’s Island) by Charles Nordhoff.

Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania by Erik Larson.

In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler’s Berlin by Erik Larson.

Let the Great World Spin by Colum McCann.

TransAtlantic by Colum McCann

The Lessons of History by Will Durant.

John Adams – Two Volume Set by Page Smith.

Trial by Fire: A People’s History of the Civil War and Reconstruction by Page Smith.

The Rise of Industrial America: A People’s History of the Post-Reconstruction Era by Page Smith.