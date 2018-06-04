No, Your iPhone Does Not Make You Wealthy

Most of Us Really Are Not Fabulously Rich

The notion that government statistics vastly understate personal wealth is absurd.

Bloomberg, June 4, 2018

The first time you see a dubious economic claim, you may not take much note of it. The second time, your neck hairs should stand on end. The third time is the clue that a purposeful attempt is underway at pushing a misleading meme.

I take it as my personal obligation to rebut false tropes and debunk nonsense.

Case in point is an article with the headline “The Canard About Falling Incomes.” It asserted, among other things, that the consumer-price index is obsolete and thanks to so-called hedonic-quality adjustments — a result of technological improvements — we are all individually wealthier than ever and that stagnant wages are misleading.

These claims are nonsense. The author conflates issues that are best analyzed separately. So let’s consider each in turn:

• Wage gains : The data show that the middle class has made only modest gains since the financial crisis; indeed, this is a pattern that dates to the 1970s . . .