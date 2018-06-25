Nominal Wage Rigidities and the Future Path of Wage Growth

The chart shows a clear negative relationship between wage growth and nominal wage rigidities one year prior. Notably, these two variables have co-moved over the two most recent business cycles in a systematic fashion. The blue dots representing the 1999–2001 period and the green dots representing the 2008–09 period overlap, showing that prior to and during the two most recent recessions, wage growth was high and rigidities were low. Once both recessions ended, rigidities rose and wage growth fell. Indeed, after the 2001 recession, wage growth fell below 2 percent as rigidities exceeded 12 percent (magenta dots). The first few years after the Great Recession show a similar dynamic (yellow dots). However, during this period, wage growth fell slightly more than after the 2001 recession, as the share of workers with zero nominal wage growth topped 16 percent.

Importantly, though, the recent path of wage growth and wage rigidities is very much in line with historical norms: the light gray dots, representing data from 2017, and the dark gray dot, which represents data from February 2018, are essentially on top of the black line, which represents the best fit between wage growth and prior wage rigidity. Thus, the arguably lackluster wage growth in 2017 and the first two months of 2018 is consistent with a high share of workers with zero nominal wage growth over the past several years.

To more formally assess this relationship, Table 1 presents the results of a linear regression of wage growth today on nominal wage rigidities one year ago. The estimated coefficient in column (1) implies that a one percentage point increase in nominal wage rigidities is associated with a 0.32 percentage point decrease in nominal wage growth a year later. Column (2) shows that this relationship holds even when accounting for the current and prior state of the labor market, measured as the national unemployment rate today and one year ago. Specifically, the estimated coefficient implies that a one percentage point increase in nominal wage rigidities is associated with a 0.26 percentage point decrease in nominal wage growth a year later, which is economically and statistically similar to the coefficient estimated in column (1).5