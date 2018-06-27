Opioid Crisis Versus Labor Force Participation Rate

June 27, 2018

Interesting observation from Torsten Sløk: States with a high level of opioid prescriptions have a lower labor force participation rate, see chart below.

 


Source: Torsten Sløk, Ph.D., Deutsche Bank Research

 

