Opioid Crisis Versus Labor Force Participation Rate

Interesting observation from Torsten Sløk: States with a high level of opioid prescriptions have a lower labor force participation rate, see chart below.
Source: Torsten Sløk, Ph.D., Deutsche Bank Research
For more, see also here.
Interesting observation from Torsten Sløk: States with a high level of opioid prescriptions have a lower labor force participation rate, see chart below.
Source: Torsten Sløk, Ph.D., Deutsche Bank Research
For more, see also here.
Previous PostMarket Crashes are Bad for Your Health
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.