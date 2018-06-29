Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 6.29.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending June 29th, 2018

Positives:

1. Private sector wage and salary growth in May was up 4.9% Year/over/year — near best levels this cycle; Overall income growth was up 4% y/o/y, second best since 2015.

2. Homes for sale = 299k, just 1k from the most amount of new homes for sale since 2009 and nearing 20 year average (not adjusted for the population growth).

3. GDP price index currently reads 2.2%, beating expected 1.9%.

4. New home sales rose 27k from 662k to 689k m/o/m;

5. Exports increased 2.1% and imports increased .2% bringing the goods deficit to -64.8B in May, beating expectations.

6. Wholesale inventories rose .5% m/o/m, beating the expected 0.3%.