10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• A New Genetic Clue to How Humans Got Such Big Brains (The Atlantic)
• Why Your Health Insurer Doesn’t Care About Your Big Bills (NPR)
• The Man Behind the President’s Tweets (New York Times)
• Experience is Overrated (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• The Fighting Has Begun Over Who Owns Land Drowned by Climate Change (Bloomberg)
• How the FBI’s Investigation Into Russia and Trump Campaign Actually Started (Observer)
• Study finds 5,000 people may have died from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Cable news focused on Roseanne instead. (Media Matters)
• How Trump’s Election Shook Obama: ‘What if We Were Wrong?’ (New York Times)
• Fishtown firm’s eggplant-shaped vibrator aims to remake the sex-toy industry (The Inquirer)
• How a Weakened ESPN Became Consumed by Politics (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Libby Cantrill, managing director and head of public policy at PIMCO, where she analyzes political events for the firm’s investment committee, and coordinates the firm’s response to policy issues.
Global oil supply has significantly disappointed outside of US
Source: Business Insider
