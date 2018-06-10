10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• The Future for Factor Investing May Be Different Than its Backtested Past (Alpha Architect)
• Social Security Is Still Pretty Secure (Fisher Investments)
• The odd reality of life under China’s all-seeing credit score system (Wired)
• How Iceland became the gun-loving country with no shooting murders (NBC News) see also Gun Studies: Permit Laws Reduce Murders; Red Flag Laws Cut Suicides (NPR)
• Crisis on the High Plains: The Loss of America’s Largest Aquifer – the Ogallala (University of Denver Water Law Review) see also Climate Change Can Be Stopped by Turning Air Into Gasoline (The Atlantic)
• ‘It’s Horrendous’: The Heartache of a Migrant Boy Taken From His Father (New York Times)
• My career path: How some of journalism’s all-stars got where they are (Columbia Journalism Review)
• Sistema Huautla, the Deepest Cave in the Western Hemisphere Is Bigger Than We Thought (National Geographic)
• Grifters Gonna Grift (New York Times) see also In the Trump administration, the truth comes out after vigorous denials (The Washington Post)
• A New Golden Age for the Tiki Bar (The Atlantic)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Cal Turner Jr., who ran Dollar General from 1977 to 2003, expanding the retailer to more than 6,000 stores in 27 states and annual sales in excess of $6 billion. He is the author of “My Father’s Business: The Small-Town Values That Built Dollar General into a Billion-Dollar Company.”
For some, it’s not just about the cash—it’s what you do with it.
Source: Bloomberg
