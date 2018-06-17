10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• How the Gig Economy Is Reshaping Work: Not So Much (New York Times)
• When the Unexpected Leads to the Unexpected (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• How Batteries Went From Primitive Power to Global Domination (Bloomberg)
• An Inconvenient New Neutrino? (New York Review of Books)
• The Donald J. Trump Foundation, Explained https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/14/nyregion/attorney-general-trump-lawsuit.html see also cxxxx
• My career path: How some of journalism’s all-stars got where they are (Columbia Journalism Review)
• Did Comey Cost Clinton the Election? Why We’ll Never Know (Upshot)
• Sex Workers vs. The Internet Since the dawn of the internet, online platforms have allowed clients to take advantage of sex workers. Now, they’re fighting back. (Longreads)
• World-class heritage — here in the U.S. (Washington Post)
• The Story Behind Joe Jackson’s ‘Steppin’ Out’ (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with former U.S. Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, discussing trade wars and tariffs, immigration, and North Korea. Mitchell was instrumental in negotiating a peace agreement in Northern Ireland and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Sector Snapshot — 6/7/18
Source: Bespoke
