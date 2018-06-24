10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Dr. Raife Giovinazzo of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management. Giovinazzo conducts research using applied behavioral finance to enhance investment processes at the firm. He studied under Nobel-winning pioneers of behavioral economic Daniel Kahneman and Richard Thaler.

China’s contribution to the global credit impulse



Source: PIMCO

