Trade wars, Dysfunctional Behavior, Tweets, Oh My!

Why Wall Street Isn’t Freaking About Trump

Tariffs, trade wars! So what? This is what he promised as a candidate.

Bloomberg, June 13, 2018,

Massive tariffs in new trade war!

Ho hum.

G7 Western Alliance Breaks Down!

Yawn.

Rifts Increase Possibility of Global Recession!

Bor-ing.

Ominous headlines have dominated the news since Donald Trump was elected president. A parade of unprecedented events, ranging from trade wars to mind-bending changes in the western alliances, have many on edge.

But not investors.

If there is a single question that I have heard more than any other during the past few months, it is: “How are markets so blasé about the endless threats to financial stability and order from the president?”

Many theories are tossed around. Some resonate more than others. What follows is a short summary of why markets haven’t freaked out over the ongoing spectacle of what used to be called market-moving news, but today merely is the state of the world…