U-2 Spy Plane Is Still Going Strong

June 14, 2018 6:30am by

WSJ:

Six decades after the U-2 flew its first mission, the military is trying to harness artificial-intelligence technology to enhance the venerable spy plane’s combat reconnaissance capabilities.

U.S. Air Force reconnaissance experts have enlisted Stanford University engineering and business students to develop advanced computer programs to analyze the old-style Kodak film currently used by U-2s over Afghanistan, Iraq, Korea, Syria and other hot zones.

 


Source: WSJ

 

See also: Why a 60-Year-Old Spy Plane Still Matters

 

Read this next.

Posted Under