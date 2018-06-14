U-2 Spy Plane Is Still Going Strong

WSJ:
Six decades after the U-2 flew its first mission, the military is trying to harness artificial-intelligence technology to enhance the venerable spy plane’s combat reconnaissance capabilities.
U.S. Air Force reconnaissance experts have enlisted Stanford University engineering and business students to develop advanced computer programs to analyze the old-style Kodak film currently used by U-2s over Afghanistan, Iraq, Korea, Syria and other hot zones.
