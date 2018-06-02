10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Seattle’s Best Coffee coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Libby Cantrill, managing director and head of public policy at PIMCO, where she analyzes political events for the firm’s investment committee, and coordinates the firm’s response to policy issues.

92 consecutive months of gains in US payrolls, the longest continuous stretch since records began



Source: Quartz

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!