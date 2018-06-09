10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Seattle’s Best coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Inside the chaos of Donald Trump’s trade wars (Financial Times)

• The Gatekeeper: If you want to make it big in health care, it’ll help to get past VC Lisa Suennen first (Stat)

• Merkel on EU reform: a decryption (Jacques Delors Institut)

• Tears ‘R’ Us: The World’s Biggest Toy Store Didn’t Have to Die. An object lesson in financial mismanagement and miscalculation from the fallen Toys “R” Us. (BloombergBusinessweek)

• The Defeat of Reason (Boston Review)

• Kushner, unfiltered: Kushner Companies boss gets candid about 666 Fifth, federal investigations, tenant-harassment allegations and his son in the White House (The Real Deal)

• The Astonishing Tale of the Man Mueller Calls ‘Person A’ (The Atlantic)

• Art in an Instant: The secrets of improvisation (Washington Post) See also What Time Feels Like When You’re Improvising (Nautilus)

• Own Goal: The Inside Story of How the USMNT Missed the 2018 World Cup (The Ringer)

• “I Love Finding the Humanity in Comedy”: 11 Actresses on Their Most Challenging Scenes (Hollywood Reporter)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Cal Turner Jr., who ran Dollar General from 1977 to 2003, expanding the retailer to more than 6,000 stores in 27 states and annual sales in excess of $6 billion. He is the author of “My Father’s Business: The Small-Town Values That Built Dollar General into a Billion-Dollar Company.”

Largest Debtors by Income Group



Source: IMF

