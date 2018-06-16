10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat on the beach, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Laurene Powell Jobs is investing in media, education, sports and more. What does she want? (Washington Post)
• You Make $1 Billion. You Flee to Florida. Then the Tax Man Knocks. (Institutional Investor)
• Lone Star Rising: a historic oil boom in the Permian Basin is pushing U.S. production to record levels (Fortune)
• The 300 secrets* to high stock returns (Chicago Booth Review)
• T. Boone Pickens on Selling the Ranch (Texas Monthly)
• Vice Media Was Built on a Bluff. What Happens When It Gets Called? (New York Magazine)
• Elon Musk’s Fall from Grace (Boston Review)
• The Wounds of the Drone Warrior: Even soldiers who fight wars from a safe distance have found themselves traumatized (New York Times) see also The world may soon be awash in advanced, lethal drones (Center For Public Integrity)
• The Lifespan of a Lie: Why can’t we escape the Stanford Prison Experiment? (Medium)
• How Bitcoin made right-wing conspiracy theories mainstream (Salon)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with former U.S. Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, discussing trade wars and tariffs, immigration, and North Korea. Mitchell was instrumental in negotiating a peace agreement in Northern Ireland and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Domestic financial sector debt has accelerated to the downside
Source: @pearkes
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!