10 Friday AM Reads

My Friday the 13th, morning train reads:

• The Scooter Wars will be a bloodbath — and Uber will win (Recode) see also The Age of Floating Transport: Many years ago, humans invented the wheel. Then one day they invented the app. Now you need apps to use wheels (Medium)

• Hedge Funds Should Be Thriving Right Now. They Aren’t. (New York Times)

• On coincidence (Aeon)

• From Kellyanne Conway to Stephen Miller, Trump’s advisers face taunts from hecklers around D.C. (Washington Post)

• How to Host a Wine-Soaked BBQ (Vivino)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Dave Butler, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Head of Global Financial Advisor Services at Dimensional Fund Advisors, which manages $600 billion dollars.

