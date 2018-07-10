10 Monday AM Reads

My welcome to July morning train reads:

• Congrats, Investors! You’re Behaving Less Badly Than Usual (Moneybeat)

• Rupert Murdoch: The media mogul says goodbye to much of the company he built (Washington Post)

• The Ghost of Tech Stocks Past (Irrelevant Investor)

• Ways to think about machine learning (Ben Evans)

• Rising seas: ‘Florida is about to be wiped off the map’ (The Guardian)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Todd Harrison, founding partner and chief investment officer at the hedge fund CB1 Capital, which focuses on cannabinoid-based solutions and biopharmaceutical applications and therapies.

