10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• Foreign investment in the United States plunged 32% in 2017 (CNN Money)

• Unlike most millennials, Norway’s are rich (BBC)

• The fallacy that became itself a fallacy (Medium)

• How the Kremlin crafted a popular brand: Putin (Washington Post) see also China and the world: how Beijing spreads the message (Financial Times)

• Tired of Being Crammed Into an Airline Seat? You Have Options (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Dave Butler, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Head of Global Financial Advisor Services at Dimensional Fund Advisors, which manages $600 billion dollars.

