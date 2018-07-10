10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Hockey Players — and Asset Managers — Once Could Hip-Check Their Way Through a Game. That’s No Longer Enough. (Institutional Investor)

• Is it great to be a worker in the U.S.? Not compared with the rest of the developed world. (Wonkblog)

• The Privilege of Knowledge (Of Dollars And Data)

• Tax h(e)aven: Out-of-staters looking to escape new, larger tax burdens are arriving in droves, as brokerages work their partnerships to draw the buyers in from across the country (The Real Deal)

• Ready for Vacation? Here’s the Best Tech for Trip Planning (New York Times) see also Cruises Are So Uncool They Are Cool (New York Times)

Masters in Business interview with former Wings Guitarist Lawrence Juber.

