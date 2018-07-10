10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2018 (Forbes) see also How 20-Year-Old Kylie Jenner Built A $900 Million Fortune In Less Than 3 Years (Forbes)
• Passive Investing Demonized (ETF.com)
• Use of ‘smart drugs’ on the rise (Nature)
• 10 years of the App Store: The design evolution of the earliest apps (9to5Mac)
• Why Does Every Soccer Player Do This? A player misses a shot and his hands immediately go to the top of his head. Why? Psychology has the answer. (New York Times)
What are you reading?
