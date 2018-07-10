10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• If Earnings Matter, Equity Valuation Looks Attractive (DisciplinedInvesting) see also Investors Double Down on Tech in Rocky Quarter for Stocks (Wall Street Journal)
• How to Survive When Money Is Worthless (New York Times)
• The Great Russian Disinformation Campaign (The Atlantic)
• Less than a quarter of Americans get enough exercise, according to a new report — here’s what you should be doing (Business Insider) see also How going for a run changes your brain (Big Think)
• That ‘distracted boyfriend’ meme? Twitter users uncover the backstory of the woman by his side (Scroll.in)
What are you reading?
