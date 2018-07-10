10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• The End of the Brexit Illusion (Atlantic) see also No Brexit (The Big Picture)

• Hedge Funds Don’t Want You Sharing Their Letters. Too Bad You’ve Got an iPhone. (Institutional Investor)

• Simple Momentum (IrrelevantInvestor)

• Moneyball for Soccer: The Professor Who Helped Make Belgian Soccer a World Power (Wall Street Journal)

• ‘No comment’: The death of business reporting (Washington Post) but see The reporter who is making Trump pay $48,000 more in taxes (Poynter)