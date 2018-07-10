10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• Most investors have too much cash. Wealthy investors really have too much — about 25%. (Penta)

• More Recycling Won’t Solve Plastic Pollution: changing our individual habits won’t fix it (Scientific American) see also U.S. Coal Industry Shows No Sign of Comeback. (Bloomberg)

• People who think their opinions are superior to others are most prone to overestimating their relevant knowledge and ignoring chances to learn more (British Psychological Society)

• Three reasons why the U.S. is vulnerable to big disasters—and getting more vulnerable all the time (Popular Science)

• A (possibly) record-breaking exoplanet found with a ten-year orbit (Syfy Wire) see also Squishy or Solid? A Neutron Star’s Insides Open to Debate (Quanta Magazine)