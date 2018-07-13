1935 Mercedes-Benz 290 Roadster

If I were to choose a classic car to own, this could very well be at the top of the list: The spectacularly gorgeous, center instrumented, 290 Roadster (W18?).

Perhaps with infinite capital, the even more outrageous 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K Special Roadster would be my choice, but the 290 is a more reasonably priced, (still exorbitant) pre-war MB.

When new, this roadster cost 13,000 Reichsmarks — about $5,300 dollars then, and adjusting for purchasing power (if not quite inflation), its $96,000 dollars. They sell for big money today.

Perfect for a sunny summer day’s drive.



Source: Classic Driver