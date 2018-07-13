Five Stadiums, Six Arenas, 335,271 Seats

Source: New York Times

Via the NYT, this is a simply mind-blowing stat:

“New York area is one of the most crowded regions in the country when it comes to stadiums and arenas. A soccer stadium in the Bronx or Queens and two arenas proposed for Long Island would bring the total to five stadiums and six arenas within 60 miles of Madison Square Garden, with a combined 335,271 seats for basketball, hockey, football, soccer and baseball teams.”

My takeaway from this data point is as follows:

1. There is intense competition for the sports entertainment dollars of residents of municipalities where most sports stadiums are located;

2. Teams (and their owners) are extremely wealthy businesses who can easily afford to build their own facilities. Tax-payer funded stadiums are exercises in crony capitalism, collectivism, or worse;

3. Taxpayer funded subsidies take successful for profit businesses and pad their profits at the expense of ordinary taxpayers.

4. These are valuable businesses that require no additional incentives to sell their goods and services.

5. These wasteful subsidies have demonstrated little if any positive economic impact on the municipalities and states.