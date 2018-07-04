Bonus MIB: Lawrence Juber

For the holiday, we have a bonus MIB podcast: Guitarist Laurence Juber (better known as “LJ”). The musicologist, former Wings guitarist and Grammy-award winning composer with 25 albums discusses what the law is getting wrong on groove, copyright, and musical creation.

He began playing guitar the week that “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles was released. He was earning money as a musician by the age of 13, and began to study classical guitar at 15. He was voted “Guitarist of the Year” by readers of Fingerstyle Guitar magazine, one of the top acoustic players of all time by Acoustic Guitar magazine. Plucked by George Martin to be a session guitarist, he has been heard on 1000s of albums and soundtracks, including The Spy Who Loved Me and the theme song for Roseanne (see this for a full list).

Juber sat with a guitar on hand for the full 90 minutes, and there are lots of musical demonstrations in during our conversation. Be sure to check out the videos of his songs below.

You can stream/download the full conversation, including the podcast extras of the former guitarist for Paul McCartney and Wings at Bloomberg, iTunes, Stitcher and Overcast. Our earlier podcasts can all be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Overcast, and Bloomberg.

Videos below



I Can’t Give You Anything but Love



From prior interviews:

I am the Walrus



Little Wing



I Saw Her Standing There



Catch

