Countries with the Highest Household Wealth

I am all about employment and wages this week:
Source: How Much
These are the top ten countries among the OECD with the highest household wealth, together with the average disposable income.
1. United States: $176,076 with $44,049 in disposable income
2. Switzerland: $128,415 with $36,378 in disposable income
3. Belgium: $104,084 with $29,968 in disposable income
4. Japan: $97,595 with $28,641 in disposable income
5. Sweden: $90,708 with $30,553 in disposable income
6. Netherlands: $90,002 with $28,783 in disposable income
7. Canada: $85,758 with $29,850 in disposable income
8. United Kingdom: $83,405 with $28,408 in disposable income
9. Luxembourg: $74,141 with $41,317 in disposable income
10. Denmark: $73,543 with $28,950 in disposable income