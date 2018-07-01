Marketplace: Why Monopolies Lead to Bad Behavior

Last month, , I ranted about the TLC and Yellow Cab Medallion owners: How the TLC & Medallion Owners Created Uber. That column explained why those two groups had created an artificial monopoly, restricted competition, denying market demand, all in order to send the prices of medallions higher while offering horrific service to New Yorkers.

While waiting for it to publish, I created a little bit of a tweet storm. That seemed to capture some interest, and Marketplace radio asked me to read it. The audio + discussion are below…

NYC Yellow Cabs and Uber – Curated tweets by Marketplace