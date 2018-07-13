Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 7.13.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending July 13th, 2018

Positives:

1. Same store sales rose 5.2% w/o/w, up .8% from previous 3.1% rise. 2. Home mortgage purchase applications rose a seasonally adjusted 6.5% w/o/, and 7.7% Y/o/Y. 3. Jobless claims fell 17k w/o/w from 231k to 214k. 4. Consumer price index rose .1%, meeting expectations. 5. Wholesale inventories rose .6% in May, greater than April’s .1% build.

Negatives:

1. Job openings fell to 6.638M in May, down from April’s 6.698M.

2. Import prices fell .4% showing price weakness for the month of June.

3. PPI-FD rose .3% m/o/m, less than the previous .5% rise.

4. Consumer sentiment index fell 1.1 points in June from 98.2 to 97.1.

5. Home mortgage buyers may have only shown up thanks to a 5 week low in the average 30 yr mortgage rate.