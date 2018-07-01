10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• How Blogging Changed Wall Street (Pragmatic Capitalism) see also A Pearl of Wisdom (Dan Solin)
• Trump is trying to destabilize the European Union (Washington Post)
• General Electric’s Long Unwinding (Wall Street Journal) see also How to Avoid a Retirement Disaster (TBP)
• Actually Successful Businessman Considering Presidential Run (Vanity Fair)
• The Way You Read Books Says A Lot About Your Intelligence, Here’s Why (Medium) see also Big Tech’s new idea: read some books (Financial Times)
• Britain Has a Russia Collusion Scandal Now. It Looks Exactly Like Trump’s. (New York Magazine) • The ‘Queer Eye’ Guide to a Richer Life (Time)
• I Delivered Packages for Amazon and It Was a Nightmare (The Atlantic) see also There’s a Bus Driver Shortage. And No Wonder. (City Lab)
• Only Mass Deportation Can Save America: Americans whose families have been in this country for a few generations. Complacent, entitled and often shockingly ignorant on basic points of American law and history, they are the stagnant pool in which our national prospects risk drowning. (New York Times)
• New Stars in Coltrane’s ‘Interstellar Space’ (New York Review of Books)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Todd Harrison, founding partner and chief investment officer at the hedge fund CB1 Capital, which focuses on cannabinoid-based solutions and biopharmaceutical applications and therapies.
In Louisiana, Trump’s Trade War Spooks America’s Biggest Port
Source: Bloomberg