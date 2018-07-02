The film follows a continuous tennis rally, beginning in 1877 with Spencer Gore through the ages right up to the stars of the present day. As each new era begins, the illustrative style evolves with it, capturing the era and historic details such as radically changing fashions, pony rollers used to keep the courts in prime condition, tv broadcasts, and even the switch to yellow balls.



In Pursuit of Greatness: Take On History- Wimbledon 2018 Film



In Pursuit of Greatness: Take On History- Wimbledon 2018 Film from Bishoy Gendi on Vimeo.

Source: Vimeo

