10 Monday AM Reads

My back in the states, autumn morning train reads:

• An “Unprecedented Amount of Fraud:” A Decade after Great Recession, We are still cleaning up Lehman mortgage mess. (Denver Post)

• How to Make Smarter Decisions (Young and Invested)

• Harder Than It Looks (Creative Planning)

• Inside the World of Eddy Cue, Apple’s Services Chief (The Information)

• How a $450 Million da Vinci Was Lost in America—and Later Found (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Hunt, president and chief executive officer of Prudential Financial Inc.’s global investment management business, PGIM, the world’s 10th largest money manager, which manages $1.2 trillion dollars in assets.

