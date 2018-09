My morning fjord reads:

• Brexit Has Brought Britain to a Standstill (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• How Good an Investment Were the Bailouts? (The Big Picture)

• Unions Did Great Things for the Working Class (Bloomberg View)

• But Our Interests Are Aligned! (Epsilon Theory) see also The End of the Incessant U.S. Bid? (Macro Tourist)

• Aerial Photos Reveal the Devastation Left by Florence (Gizmodo)