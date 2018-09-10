10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Zombie Lehman Keeps Chalking Up Victories (Bloomberg View) see also Lehman’s Carcass Has Handed Huge Profits to Distressed Funds (Bloomberg)
• Private Equity, Venture Capital and Private Real Estate May Have Hit Their Peak.(New York Times)
• How to Buy a House the Wall Street Way. (Wall Street Journal) see also Why Zillow Addicts Can’t Look Away (New York Times)
• Give Britain another Brexit referendum, says Sadiq Khan (The Guardian)
• Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards – in pictures (The Guardian)
What are you reading?
