10 Wednesday AM Reads

September 19, 2018 8:00am by

My midweek Nordic morning reads:

• Ip: No, the Financial Crisis Didn’t Spawn Populism (Wall Street Journal)
• Ten years after the financial crisis, business journalism awaits its reckoning (Columbia Journalism Review)
• A right to repair: why Nebraska farmers are taking on John Deere and Apple (The Guardian)
• The mind of an anthill (Knowable)
• ‘I’m getting ripped off’: A look inside Ticketmaster’s price-hiking bag of tricks (CBC News)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under