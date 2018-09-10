10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek Nordic morning reads:
• Ip: No, the Financial Crisis Didn’t Spawn Populism (Wall Street Journal)
• Ten years after the financial crisis, business journalism awaits its reckoning (Columbia Journalism Review)
• A right to repair: why Nebraska farmers are taking on John Deere and Apple (The Guardian)
• The mind of an anthill (Knowable)
• ‘I’m getting ripped off’: A look inside Ticketmaster’s price-hiking bag of tricks (CBC News)
What are you reading?
