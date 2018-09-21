Glacier Trucks of Iceland

I am in Iceland for a conference, and I have noticed a plethora of interesting vehicles — from Defender 90s, to Jeep Rubicons, to Lexus and Nissan. These are tricked out trucks — raised, with immense tires and live air line feed that allow tire pressure to be increased/decreased on the fly.

These are mostly used for Glacier climbing. Many of these also have elevated air intakes, good for fording rivers and such.

They are crazy cool looking, and look like boatloads of fun to drive.

If you are not careful, everything in Iceland is a temptation to hurt yourself. Very cool, but genuinely fun, risky stuff!