10 Thursday AM Reads

My pre-hearing morning train reads:

• Because the world does not need another article called “Ten Years on: Lessons From the Financial Crisis,” here are “The Worst Takes on the Financial Crisis” (Institutional Investor)

• Average US household net worth is a whopping $692,100 The median net worth of US households is a more pedestrian $97,300. (Financial Samurai)

• Why Commercial Real Estate Is Nearing Its Peak (Chief Investment Officer)

• America’s Elite Needs to Get Back in Uniform (Foreign Policy)

• Biased News Media or Biased Readers? An Experiment on Trust (Upshot)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Peter Conti-Brown, a financial historian and legal scholar at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Conti-Brown studies central banking, financial regulation and public finance, with a particular focus on the history and policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve System. He is the author of “The Power and Independence of the Federal Reserve.”

