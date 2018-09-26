Dear Young People, “Don’t Vote”

This country belongs to whomever shows up. And do you know who shows up for every election?

Old people. But only 46% of people18-34 years old voted in the last election. So the elderly have a disproportionate influence on our politics and our country. And a lot of them would like to keep it that way.

Thanks to the many who volunteered their time and talent to help bring this campaign to life. Especially Brooklyn Fire Proof for donating studio space, Hand Held Films for donation of Red Epic Dragon camera package, lenses and lighting and Final Frame, NYC for color conform and sound mixing